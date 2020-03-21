Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $341.20 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,271,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Baxter International worth $341,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baxter International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $46,822,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

