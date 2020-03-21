Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,553,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $293,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

AFL stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

