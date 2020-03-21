Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 82,305 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $302,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 703.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.