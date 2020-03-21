Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after buying an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Baxter International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

