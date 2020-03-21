Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.72.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

