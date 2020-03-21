BidaskClub Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Sell

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC opened at $49.70 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.