BidaskClub Downgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to Hold

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

