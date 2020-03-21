BidaskClub Downgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Hold

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 12,246.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

