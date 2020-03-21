BidaskClub Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Strong Sell

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,391 shares of company stock valued at $384,406. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

