BidaskClub Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to “Buy”

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

