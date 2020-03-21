BidaskClub Upgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to “Sell”

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

HMSY opened at $23.08 on Friday. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $39,586,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

