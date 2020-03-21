BidaskClub Upgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Sell

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

PTLA stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

