Blackstone Group Inc Invests $18.39 Million in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,000. Vistra Energy comprises 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Vistra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

