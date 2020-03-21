Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,264 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

