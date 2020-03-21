Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 628 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

