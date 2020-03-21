Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,577.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Medallia has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

