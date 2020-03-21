Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,230 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,291,000. Microsoft accounts for 12.2% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,067,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,716,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 598,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,444,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,251,756 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,252,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

