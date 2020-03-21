bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

BLUE opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

