Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,792 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 66,792 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

NYSE PAGP opened at $5.99 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 25,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,937.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

