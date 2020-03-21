Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 146.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $740,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

