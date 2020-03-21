Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,473 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after acquiring an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,621,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $27,724,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $125.90 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

