Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,499 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

