Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $124.14 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

