B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $245.60

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.31), with a volume of 151842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.40 ($3.36).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 370.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.