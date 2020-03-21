BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

