Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 87,213 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 94.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

