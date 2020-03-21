Brokers Issue Forecasts for Panasonic Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Panasonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCRFY. Citigroup upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

