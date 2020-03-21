Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triumph Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:TGI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Triumph Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $259.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

