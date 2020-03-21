Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $767.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

