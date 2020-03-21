Bruderman Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

