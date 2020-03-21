Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.