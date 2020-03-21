Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 159.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,341 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.31% of Yum China worth $56,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

