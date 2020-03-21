Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $52.43 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $52,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

