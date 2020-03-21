California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CRC opened at $3.02 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $10,509,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

