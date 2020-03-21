Canaccord Genuity Trims Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$16.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

