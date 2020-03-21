Capital One Financial Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

