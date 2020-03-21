Capital One Financial Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

KOS stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.71%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

