Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

