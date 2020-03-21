CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CBIZ has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.