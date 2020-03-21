Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. Cel-Sci has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.80.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

