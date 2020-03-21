CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.59

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 63191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

