Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSFL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,108.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2,260.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 924,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.