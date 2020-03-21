Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.00

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

