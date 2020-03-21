Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYOU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Changyou.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Man Group plc increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 763,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 389,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

