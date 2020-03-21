Chardan Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.