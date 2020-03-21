Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.