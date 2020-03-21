Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Ring Energy worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

REI stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

