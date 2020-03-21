Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Care.com worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRCM. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CRCM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

