Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $889,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.