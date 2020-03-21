Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $967,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $125.90 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -117.66, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

